Pope accepts resignation of Brazilian bishop: Vatican

has accepted the resignation of Brazilian de Oliveira, the Vatican said Friday in a statement.

The is under investigation for alleged extortion of priests in his diocese, and the covering-up of sexual abuse cases, according to Brazilian

de allegedly protected a accused of clerical abuse.

The confessed to police in April that he had swiped USD 4,000 (3,580 euros) from parish funds for personal use, telling them he did so because he was having financial difficulties, the reports said.

The Vatican always announces when has accepted the resignation of a bishop,

The has been rocked by a global clerical paedophilia scandal, with victims coming forward in countries ranging from to Chile, and the US.

passed a landmark new measure this month to oblige those who know about sex abuse in the Church to report it to their superiors, in a move which could bring countless new cases to light.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)