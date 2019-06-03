'Chaddi Gang' videos scare Jammu residents

Videos and photos of an alleged of thieves just in their innerwears sneaking into houses during night created panic among people in the city.

The 'Chaddi Gang', known to move around in the nights in their innerwears, is notorious for committing robberies mostly when residents are not in their home and it is locked from outside.

In recent video clips and photos doing the rounds on social media, five young men in their innerwears were caught on CCTV cameras entering various houses in the city, officials said.

The CCTV footage are believed to be of the walking in an isolated street, probably conducting a recce to find locked houses in the area, the officials said.

The footage and pictures have gone viral on triggering panic among residents who wrote posts critical of policing in the city.

Based on the suspicion that some of recent robberies in the city could have been carried out by the gang, the police have launched a hunt to nab the members.

A said, "Our action is on. We have got important leads. We are very seriously following it. We will catch them."



The 'Chaddi Gang' also breaks into houses even when residents are present.

