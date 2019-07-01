Chandannagar commissioner of police transferred

West Bengal government on Monday transferred Chandannagar Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Chaturvedi, a move believed to be the fallout of the killing of a Trinamool Congress leader two days ago.

According to a notification issued by the home department, Chaturvedi was made Joint Commissioner of Police (A) of the Kolkata Police.

Dilip Ram, husband of TMC panchayat head Ritu Ram, was shot dead at Bandel railway station on Saturday morning. Bandel falls under Chandannagar Police Commissionerate.

Chaturvedi has been replaced by Dr Humayan Kabir who was the DIG, Traffic, West Bengal, the notification said.

