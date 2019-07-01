J-K: 1 arrested after video showing man being beaten mercilessly goes viral

One person was arrested and three others were booked on Monday for keeping a man in illegal confinement and beating him mercilessly in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

A video of the incident, purportedly showing a middle-aged man, kept confined and being brutally thrashed by some people, has gone viral on social media, they said.

A police investigation found the video was filmed in a village of Nowshera and the victim, Dalmir from Rani Badetar Androoth, was being beaten by Mohammad Mansha and some others locals, the officials said.

They said the accused tied Dalmir with a rope and kept him in illegal confinement.

Police identified the four accused as Mohammad Sabar, Mohammad Mansha, Mohammad Shabeer and Naseer Begun.

The main accused, Mansha, was nabbed at a bus stand in Nowshera while a manhunt has been launched to arrest the others, they said.

