Flesh trade racket: 35 including 8 Thai women held from spas get 14-day jail

All 35 men and women, including eight Thai nationals, arrested for alleged flesh trade during raids at multiple spas in Noida were sent to jail by a court on Monday, officials said.

The accused 25 women and 10 men were produced at the District and Sessions Court in Surajpur, Greater Noida, which remanded them in judicial custody, a police official said.

The accused were held after simultaneous raids on spa centres in Noida's Sector 18 under "Operation Clean" of Noida Police on Sunday night.

"All 35 of them were produced at the court in Surajpur and they have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days," Circle Officer, Greater Noida 3rd, Rajeev Kumar told PTI.

A case under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 has been registered against the accused, said Kumar, the case investigating officer.

"Eight of the women arrested are from Thailand, while five are from Delhi, four from Uttar Pradesh, three from Manipur and one each from Rajasthan, Nagaland, Mizoram, Bihar and West Bengal," said a senior police official.

The raids were carried out by 14 police teams after a tip that spas were being used as flesh trade centres involving Indians and foreigners, he said.

Three of the spas were found involved in sex trade during police searches, while remaining 11 were found committing serious irregularities in their operations and objectionable articles were seized from there, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

Police also seized around Rs one lakh in cash, beer cans, used and unused condoms along with other objectionable articles during raids on spa centres, several of them are located inside shopping malls, police said.

After raids, all spa centres were sealed by the district administration.

