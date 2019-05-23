Chandrababu Naidu quits as AP CM after TDP's loss in Assembly

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Thursday resigned from his post following the TDP's loss in the Assembly elections.

He submitted his resignation to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan who accepted it, a Raj Bhavan press communique said here.

"Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh submitted his resignation to the Governor.

"The Hon'ble Governor while accepting the resignation with effect from the afternoon today, requested Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu to continue in office till the formation of a new government," it said.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 19:36 IST

