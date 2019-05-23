Chandrababu Naidu quits as AP CM after TDP's loss in Assembly

N Chandrababu Thursday resigned from his post following the TDP's loss in the Assembly elections.

He submitted his resignation to the of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan who accepted it, a Raj Bhavan press communique said here.

"Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, of Andhra Pradesh submitted his resignation to the

"The while accepting the resignation with effect from the afternoon today, requested Sri Nara Chandrababu to continue in office till the formation of a new government," it said.

