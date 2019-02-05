Charge sheet in minor's rape case filed in a week

The charge sheet in the rape case of a four-year-old girl in Rajasthan's district has been filed within a week after the incident took place, police said Tuesday.

"The charge sheet against Kalia alias Karan was presented in a on Monday. He allegedly raped the girl on the night of January 30 on a cremation ground near their huts," SHO of station Surendra Saini said.

The FIR against the accused was lodged on January 31 under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"He was caught soon after the incident and was placed under arrest. He is currently under judicial custody and the girl is being treated at a hospital in Jaipur," the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)