Chastened Tejashwi commends RJD workers, vows to make a

Chastened by the partys worst-ever drubbing since its formation about three decades ago, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday thanked his workers and allies in the Mahagathbandhan for putting up a brave fight.
He vowed to make a comeback while remaining steadfast in the principles laid down by Gandhi, Lohia, Jayprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur.
The party, formed by Yadavs father Lalu Prasad in 1997. which ruled for eight subsequent years and currently has the largest number of legislators in the state assembly, is set to draw a blank as none of its 19 candidates appears likely to achieve victory.
Heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi with due respects to the popular mandate. Hope the Prime Minister will pay adequate attention to jobs, agriculture and economy in his fresh tenure and live up to the expectations of the people, Yadav who has taken over as the partys de facto leader in the absence of his father, said in a statement.
I also commend my party workers and allies in the Mahagathbandhan for having put up a brave fight in the elections. We will analyze the poll results and brace for the great battles that lie ahead while remaining steadfast in the principles of Gandhi, Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan and Karpoori Thakur, the RJD leader who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said.
The results have come as a massive setback to the 30- year-old RJD leader who had spearheaded his partys campaign since his father, who is the national president, is in Ranchi serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.
