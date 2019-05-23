Chastened Tejashwi commends RJD workers, vows to make a

Chastened by the partys worst-ever drubbing since its formation about three decades ago, RJD on Thursday thanked his workers and allies in the for putting up a brave fight.

He vowed to make a comeback while remaining steadfast in the principles laid down by Gandhi, Lohia, and

The party, formed by Yadavs father in 1997. which ruled for eight subsequent years and currently has the largest number of legislators in the state assembly, is set to draw a blank as none of its 19 candidates appears likely to achieve victory.

Heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi with due respects to the popular mandate. Hope the will pay adequate attention to jobs, agriculture and economy in his fresh tenure and live up to the expectations of the people, Yadav who has taken over as the partys de facto in the absence of his father, said in a statement.

I also commend my party workers and allies in the for having put up a brave fight in the elections. We will analyze the poll results and brace for the great battles that lie ahead while remaining steadfast in the principles of Gandhi, Lohia, and Karpoori Thakur, the who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said.

The results have come as a massive setback to the 30- year-old who had spearheaded his partys campaign since his father, who is the national president, is in Ranchi serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

