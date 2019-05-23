Skippers' imaginary picks: For Virat, it's Faf, for FaF, it's Bumrah

would pick South African du in his side if he ever got a chance to pick someone from the other participating teams in

All the 10 captains were given a hypothetical situation wherein they could pick any from the other side and there were some interesting answers with answers ranging from Jasprit Bumrah to

"It is very difficult to choose someone. We feel we are such a strong side. But if I have to choose one from the current lot...since AB (de Villiers) is retired now, I would choose (du Plessis)," said Kohli at the official captains'

picked Kohli to be a part of his side.

Pointing towards Kohli, Mortaza said: "I would choose that guy."



Du preferred to pick bowlers rather than batsmen but when asked if he would not like to have Kohli in his team, the South African said "Virat is my batting team".

"I will pick a few players, mainly bowlers. For bowling attack...Jasprit Bumrah, he is bowling really well at the moment. As Virat said, he is multi-format bowler. Then there is exciting spinner Rashid Khan, from

Team that will go till the end of the tournament will be the ones that do well with the ball. Bowlers who have capabilities of taking wickets," said du

New Zealander agreed with his South African counterpart, saying bowlers will play a key role.

"Bowlers will play a big part and I would love to have in my team," said Williamson.

England's said: "I won't change anything about my team. Ponting is part of Australia's coaching side, so I would take "



picked up Jos Butler, while Australian went for Proteas strike bowler

"Rabada is one guy who has amazing He is a superstar," said Finch.

Choice for Sri Lankan was

"He (Stokes) is a game changer. We know what he can do.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)