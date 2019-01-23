JUST IN
Chatra district administration seals house of a Maoist

Press Trust of India  |  Chatra (Jharkhand) 

The Chatra district administration Wednesday sealed the house of a Maoist at Pratapur block in the district, a senior police officer said here.

Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Verier told reporters that the house of absconding Maoist Navin Yadav alias Vijay Yadav was sealed in the presence of Block Development Officer Vijayendra Kumar.

The SP said Yadav has been active in Latehar district and is a resident of Chatra.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 22:15 IST

