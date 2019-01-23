Chatra district administration seals house of a Maoist

The Chatra district administration Wednesday sealed the house of a Maoist at Pratapur block in the district, a senior police officer said here.
Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Verier told reporters that the house of absconding Maoist Navin Yadav alias Vijay Yadav was sealed in the presence of Block Development Officer Vijayendra Kumar.
The SP said Yadav has been active in Latehar district and is a resident of Chatra.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
