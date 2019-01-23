E-courtrooms at central jail in Jabalpur inaugurated

High Court Chief Justice S K Seth Wednesday inaugurated the set up at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Central Jail here.

The in various jails are now connected with different trial courts through across the state, (Jails) told

Undertrials lodged in these jails need not to go to the court to attend the hearing of their case, he said.

The undertrials will sit in an and make submissions during court proceedings, Tamrakar said.

Counting other benefits of the in jails, he said it would check the incidents of undertrials escaping while being taken or brought back from court hearing.

Sometimes shortage of manpower makes it difficult to take the undertrials to courts for hearing, Tamrakar said.

Through online mode, the undertrials lodged in jails in can participate in the hearing of cases in courts located in other states, he said.

Eight e-courtrooms have been created in the Netaji Subhash Chandra Central Jail at for purpose of of cases, he said.

In all, 370 e-courtrooms have been set up in 126 jails connected with trial courts in different places in the state, Tamrakar said.

