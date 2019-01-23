E-courtrooms at central jail in Jabalpur inaugurated

-
Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice S K Seth Wednesday inaugurated the e-courtrooms set up at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail here.
The e-courtrooms in various jails are now connected with different trial courts through online mode across the state, Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Gopal Tamrakar told PTI.
Undertrials lodged in these jails need not to go to the court to attend the hearing of their case, he said.
The undertrials will sit in an e-courtroom and make submissions during court proceedings, Tamrakar said.
Counting other benefits of the e-courtrooms in jails, he said it would check the incidents of undertrials escaping while being taken or brought back from court hearing.
Sometimes shortage of manpower makes it difficult to take the undertrials to courts for hearing, Tamrakar said.
Through online mode, the undertrials lodged in jails in Madhya Pradesh can participate in the hearing of cases in courts located in other states, he said.
Eight e-courtrooms have been created in the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail at Jabalpur for purpose of online hearing of cases, he said.
In all, 370 e-courtrooms have been set up in 126 jails connected with trial courts in different places in the state, Tamrakar said.
