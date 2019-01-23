Priyanka can help in defeating BJP, says Kharge

: Welcoming Vadras plunge into politics, of in the Lok Sabha Wednesday said her entry would enthuse the youth and help in defeating the BJP.

''It is a good thing. Timely, ji acted...we all welcome whole-heartedly and we will give full support to her (Priyanka) to destroy the RSS and the BJP,'' he told here.

Kharge further said now that has come, the BJP would get the feeling that it has one more to face, one who can speak against them.

Earlier, appointed Priyanka as the party in-charge of the eastern part of

The announcement of her appointment was welcomed by leaders and workers at Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters here in Telangana.

The party leaders and workers raised slogans in support of Priyanka and distributed sweets.

Kharge was speaking on the sidelines of the centenary celebrations of former MLA in undivided Andhra Pradesh and (RPI) Eshwari Bai.

Kharge, who watched a short film on the life of Bai on the occasion, said the departed leader fought for Telangana and the principles of Bharat Ratna B R Ambedkar and the cause of the under-privileged.

Telangana came into existence because of the efforts of leaders like Bai, he said.

S and Bai's daughter and senior Congress leader J Geeta Reddy were among those who were present on the occasion.

