Naik inaugurates in'l forum for advancing global collaboration in homoeopathy in Goa

Wednesday inaugurated international forum for advancing global collaboration in homoeopathy in Goa, according to a statement.

The forum will be serving as the only global platform in which the public and the private sector can meet and exchange ideas on how to ensure and increase the availability of safe and effective homeopathic medicines worldwide, the statement said.

It stated that more than a billion patients worldwide are demanding safe and effective medicines for their As a result, the demand for homoeopathy is growing.

The three-day forum is being organised by the in Homeopathy (CCRH), with the support of the Ministry of AYUSH, Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia Convention of the (HPCUS) and other organisations.

According to the statement, speaking at the said is the fifth largest investor in scientific research in homoeopathy in the world.

It stated the forum has participation of key public and private sector stakeholders, such as representatives from the (WHO) and drug regulatory authorities, as well as pharmacopoeia experts and industrialists from countries like Germany, the US, France, the UK, Brazil, Belgium, South Africa, among others.

