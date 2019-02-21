Chemetall receives Airbus SQIP award for the fifth consecutive time

/ -- The Surface Treatment global business unit of Coatings division, operating under the brand, has again been awarded the highest supplier award in the & Quality Improvement Program called SQIP. For the fifth consecutive year, achieved the "Accredited Supplier" status.

The award acknowledges Chemetall's sustained performance, strong continuous improvement and customer-oriented approach in line with targets and expectations. supplies with high-quality Naftoseal aircraft sealants and Ardrox products which meet the stringent requirements of the international

"This is a great honor to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year, and it makes us extremely proud. It reflects our trustful cooperation with Airbus, and acknowledges the passion and dedication of the entire Chemetall team to support growth strategy," says Hendrik Becker, With three major projects and maintaining a high quality and delivery performance in 2018, Chemetall contributed to further strengthen the global Airbus

"With our strong commitment to deliver high quality service and products, we will continue to further support Airbus and the announced ramp-up of Single Aisle Program," says Ronald Hendriks, Quality EMEA and SQIP Leader. Chemetall is the only company in the history of SQIP that achieved the "Accredited Supplier" status five times in the category 'Material & Parts'.

Airbus reviews the performance of its suppliers



The aim of Supply Chain & Quality Improvement Program, known as SQIP, is to advance the major strategic Airbus suppliers towards the goal of industrial excellence with regard to product quality and delivery reliability. In view of increasing production rates, this goal is of particular importance. Every year, the performance of each participating supplier is reviewed and either confirmed or in case of non-conformity with the requested quality standards downgraded or even rejected.

Chemetall has a long-term partnership with Airbus



Over the past 30 years, Chemetall and Airbus have established a long-lasting and successful business relationship. From production sites in Langelsheim/ and Soissons/France, Chemetall supplies several Airbus sites with aircraft sealants, products, cleaners and This year, Chemetall will finalize the expansion of its production site in Langelsheim, Germany, to fulfill the increasing global demands for aircraft sealants.

About Coatings division



The Coatings division of is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of The portfolio is completed by the "Innovation Beyond Paint" program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a of sites in Europe, North America, and In 2017, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about 3.97 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination Coatings by For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit

About BASF



At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The more than 115,000 employees in the work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of more than 60 billion in 2017. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in (BAS), (BFA) and (BAS). Further information at

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824818/Chemetall___Airbus_Awards.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)