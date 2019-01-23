JUST IN
NMDC restarts operations at its Sponge Iron Unit at Paloncha
BASF India reports standalone net loss of Rs 38.37 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 1398.18 crore

Net loss of BASF India reported to Rs 38.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 1398.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1269.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1398.181269.00 10 OPM %-0.855.35 -PBDT-25.9250.71 PL PBT-63.2513.60 PL NP-38.376.92 PL

