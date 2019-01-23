BASF India reports standalone net loss of Rs 38.37 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
White the most preferred car colour in India in 2018: Study
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Chemetall to acquire the automotive paint detackification business of Polymer Ventures, Inc.
BASF India Q2 net profit tanks 94.58% to Rs 9.38 cr
BASF India standalone net profit declines 94.58% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 1398.18 croreNet loss of BASF India reported to Rs 38.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 1398.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1269.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1398.181269.00 10 OPM %-0.855.35 -PBDT-25.9250.71 PL PBT-63.2513.60 PL NP-38.376.92 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU