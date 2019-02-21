Public sector banks zoom up to 19 pc on fund infusion plan

Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) jumped up to 19 per cent Thursday after the ministry announced infusion of Rs 48,239 crore in 12 such lenders in this fiscal to help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and growth plans.

zoomed 19.02 per cent at close of trade, 8.75 per cent, 7.19 per cent, 6.78 per cent, 5.50 per cent on BSE.

Shares of jumped 5.34 per cent, 5.22 per cent, 3.96 per cent, 3.59 per cent, 2.95 per cent, 2.80 per cent and 1.83 per cent.

"Market extended gains as investors sentiment has been boosted owing to recapitalisation of PSU banks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research,

With this funding, the total amount of capital infusion would increase to Rs 1,00,958 crore of the planned recapitalisation of Rs 1.06 lakh crore for PSBs for the current fiscal, according to

is the biggest beneficiary of this round of capital infusion with Rs 9,086 crore of funding, followed by with Rs 6,896 crore.

Further, Rs 4,638 crore and Rs 205 crore will be provided to Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra, respectively.

will get Rs 5,908 crore, Rs 4,112 crore, Rs 3,256 crore and Rs 1,603 crore.

Under prompt corrective action (PCA), the government will pump in Rs 12,535 crore in four other banks -- Central Bank of India, United Bank, and

