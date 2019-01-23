BASF India posts net loss of Rs 38.37 crore in Dec quarter

Agrochemical firm India Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 38.37 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.

Its net profit stood at Rs 6.92 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,409.86 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, compared with Rs 1,282.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

