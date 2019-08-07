Chhattisgarh Governor, CM condole Swaraj's demise

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, dubbing it as an "irreparable loss" for Indian politics.

Swaraj died on Tuesday night in Delhi after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Uikey, in her condolence message, called Swaraj "a great political leader and extraordinary orator with able leadership qualities".

"She was like a guru (mentor) to me. When I first became the Rajya Sabha MP, Swaraj, like an elder sister, encouraged me and boosted my confidence, the governor said.

"Along with the country, it is an irreparable loss for me. I extend my condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," she added.

Baghel also said Swaraj's sudden demise was an irreparable loss to the Indian politics.

"During her long political career, she left a mark while successfully working on various positions and gained all -round appreciation. May God give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss," he said.

Former chief minister and BJP's national vice president Raman Singh, in his condolence message, referred to Swaraj's last tweet lauding the government's move on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Seeing the last words of Sushmaji bring tears to eyes," Singh said on Twitter.

"Her demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics but her ideas and ideals will remain immortal on this land for ages," he added.

