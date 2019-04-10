Chhattisgarh CM pays tribute to BJP leader, 4 others killed in Naxal attack

-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bheema Mandavi, his driver and three personal security officers, who lost their lives in Naxal attack on Tuesday.
The mortal remains of Mandavi were brought to the BJP's office in Dantewada.
On Tuesday, Naxals attacked the convoy in which Mandavi was travelling and killed all five including his driver and three PSOs.
Baghel had condemned the attack but denied any security failure.
"Had Bheema Mandavi listened to the police, he would be alive now. But he did not heed their advice sent the DRG force back. He went out without giving prior information," the Chief Minister said on Tuesday.
