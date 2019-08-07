JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

Remembering Sushma Swaraj: Four decades of politics in just 4 minutes

India will always remember Sushma Swaraj as 'people's minister' - whose mother-like affection for humanity touched hearts and inspired other politicians. Listen to this podcast for more

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj, Sushma obit

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” Sushma Swaraj said in her last missive on Twitter on Tuesday. She was referring to Modi government's Kashmir decision.

Just hours after her tweet, she passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi following a cardiac attack.

Sushma Swaraj was 67. Her death has left people across India devasted. A powerful orator and an easily accessible politician, Swaraj was loved by one and all.

She leaves behind a legacy of a leader who helped the diaspora in distress with her revolutionary social media outreach. Sushma Swaraj was admired and respected across party lines.

Her sudden death triggered a wave of shock and grief with leaders cutting across political spectrum paying glowing tributes to the astute leader.

Listen to the podcast to know the great leader's political journey spanning four decades.
First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU