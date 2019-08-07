Remembering Sushma Swaraj: Four decades of politics in just 4 minutes

“Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” said in her last missive on Twitter on Tuesday. She was referring to Modi government's Kashmir decision.

Just hours after her tweet, she passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi following a cardiac attack.

was 67. Her death has left people across India devasted. A powerful orator and an easily accessible politician, Swaraj was loved by one and all.

She leaves behind a legacy of a leader who helped the diaspora in distress with her revolutionary social media outreach. was admired and respected across party lines.

Her sudden death triggered a wave of shock and grief with leaders cutting across political spectrum paying glowing tributes to the astute leader.

Listen to the podcast to know the great leader's political journey spanning four decades.