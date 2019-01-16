PACL case: Sebi panel receives details of additional 13,863 properties

Markets regulator Sebi Wednesday said the committee headed by Justice R M Lodha in the case has received details of additional 13,863 properties of the firm.

The committee already has the details of around 29,000 properties of PACL.

The details of additional 13,863 properties is received by the committee and "the same have been made available for viewing on https://www.sebipaclproperties.com," the regulator said in a release.

PACL also known as Pearl Group, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and businesses, was found by Sebi to have collected these funds through illegal collective investment schemes over 18 years.

The panel, headed by former Chief Justice of Lodha, is overseeing the process of disposing of properties to refund investors after verifying their genuineness. The (Sebi) had set up the high-level committee following a order.

