Academic calendar now being maintained in Bihar universities:

Wednesday said academic calendar in most state universities was now being maintained which would lead to timely conduct of examinations and declaration of results.

Previously most of the state universities would run behind academic schedule.

The Governor, who is also the of all state universities, said a vision document has been prepared for giving a major boost to higher in the state, with clear objectives to be realised by the year 2025.

"Attendance of teachers and students, a key indicator that determines the quality of learning being imparted at an educational institution, is also being tracked with the help of bio-metric system. Teaching staff's complaints of delays in payment of emoluments has been minimised by adopting the RTGS system", he told reporters at the Raj Bhavan.

"Thrust has been laid on developing colleges as centres of excellence and making higher learning conducive to employment generation. Also, varsities in had ceased to hold convocation ceremonies since long. We have restored that. All the reforms have been effected in most state universities, barring a few exceptions", he said.

He also said that the Raj Bhavan will be hosting a two-day national symposium next month where educationists from across the country will share their insights which would help in preparing a detailed blueprint for improving the situation of higher learning in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)