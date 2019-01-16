Film producer hangs himself, names builder in suicide note

Former member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sadanand alias Pappu Lad (51) committed suicide at a temple in south Mumbai's Grant Road locality Wednesday, the police said.
Lad, who was also a film producer, was found to have hanged himself inside the Landancha Ganpati temple on M S Ali Road Wednesday morning, a police official said.
The suicide note found on the spot said that he was ending life as he was fed up with harassment by one Tahir Bhai and "builder" Siddharth Group.
A case under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Lad's son Ankur Lad and further probe was on, the official added.
Lad had produced Marathi films under the banner of L G Production.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU