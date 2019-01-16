Film producer hangs himself, names builder in suicide note

Former member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sadanand alias Lad (51) committed suicide at a temple in south Mumbai's Grant Road locality Wednesday, the police said.

Lad, who was also a film producer, was found to have hanged himself inside the on M S Ali Road Wednesday morning, a said.

The suicide note found on the spot said that he was ending life as he was fed up with harassment by one Tahir Bhai and "builder"

A case under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Lad's son and further probe was on, the added.

Lad had produced Marathi films under the banner of L G Production.

