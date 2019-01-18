Chikka lying sixth in weather-hit Singapore Open

India's S Chikkarangappa grabbed a share of the sixth position after 71 and 66 on a day when he had to play 30 holes at the weather-hit SMBC on Friday.

Chikka had seven birdies against two bogeys in his five-under 66 and he is now five-under for the tournament.

Play finished early and some time was also lost due to weather. It will now resume at 7.30am where 76 players will return to their positions on Saturday.

The third round is not scheduled to start before 12pm.

Among other Indians in fray, (67-73) is Tied-36th. Shiv Kapur, even par on first day, was one-over through seven in second, while Rahil Gangjee was two-over for 30 holes after 76 on first day and being three-under through 12 holes in second.

After a 70 in first round, Ajeetesh Sandhu was struggling at four-over in second through just six holes with two double bogeys.

Khalin Joshi was even through six after his first round 76 while Viraj Madappa had played his two rounds in 77 and 73. Jeev retird after the first round.

Poom Saksansin showed he is the man for the big occasion again when he completed an exhausting day with a second round one-under-par 70 to share the clubhouse lead with England's

Chikka said, "I played 30 holes today. I am starting to feel the now! I didn't really feel it during the round. I was hitting the ball good and I putted well. The weather was good too compared to yesterday. I was really enjoying myself out there."



He added, "I was even-par after six holes. To shoot five-under in the remaining 12 holes, I am really happy with that. It was a very composed round. Everything just went the right way. This is a week that I always look forward to. It's a great track to play on."



A top 10 place after day two has also fuelled his hopes of qualifying for the Open with four berths up for grabs this week.

"I am obviously looking to qualify for The Open this week as well. I believe I have done my work. Just another two days of solid and I will get there," Chikka said.

Poom got the better of the world number 24 again in their opening round and matched the Englishman's two-day total of seven-under-par 135 at the USD 1 million event which has been disrupted by several weather suspensions over the last two days.

Poom birdied four of his last five holes when first round resumed to sign for a 65. After trading two birdies against one bogey for a 70.

At 54, American legend showed his level of fitness after completing 25 holes to and Casey by two shots with his 137 total at the season-opening event of and Japan Tour Organisation (JGTO).

