Cong objects to state tourism event in bypoll-bound Mandrem

The Friday objected to the hosting of a state-sponsored tourism-related event in the assembly constituency, which is scheduled to go for bypoll.

The by-election for in North has been necessitated after the sitting MLA resigned and joined the ruling BJP. The bypoll date is yet to be announced.

Sopte, seeking re-election from the seat, was later named of Tourism Development Corporation.

Talking to reporters, Sunil Kawathankar claimed the event, " Paryatan Mahotsav", has been organised to promote Sopte at the cost of state exchequer.

He said lakhs of rupees from state coffers were spent to put up hoardings and banners carrying the photograph of Sopte in Mandrem, where the three-day tourism event began Thursday.

Kawathankar said a low-key event has been given huge publicity only to promote Sopte.

"The BJP is promoting its candidate at the cost of our money. If they wanted to project their candidate then they should have done so by spending the party's funds," he said.

Kawathankar sought to know whether the state government has ignored its own circular which bars projecting politicians at government-sponsored events.

"Everyone knows the code of conduct may be imposed any time. In this situation, what is BJP going to do? They have already forced a by-election and crores of rupees from public exchequer will be spent on the by-election," he said.

"The government will have to explain how many tourists will be attracted after hosting the mahotsav," the Congress said.

When contacted, Sopte denied allegations of the Congress.

"The event has been organised to promote tourism in this belt (North Goa). We are a tourism-driven state and we need to design innovating programmes to invite more travellers," he said.

