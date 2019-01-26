Children conferred national awards all smiles at R-Day parade

The children awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar were all smiles as they greeted and Modi with folded hands as they passed the during the parade.

The children, awarded by Kovind on Tuesday, stood up in a decked-up open jeep and gleefully waved at the crowd gathered to celebrate the 70th

Kovind and Modi waved back at the children.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar was given to 26 children and under two main categories Bal Shakti Puraskar and Bal Kalyan Puraskar.

The Bal Shakti Puraskar was given to boys and girls for their outstanding work in the fields of innovation, scholastic, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

The Bal Kalyan Puraskar was given to individuals and institutions for their commendable contribution and service in the field of child welfare.

The youngest awardee was seven-year-old Eiha Dixit, who waved excitedly at the crowd as she paraded infront of them.

Among other Bal Shakti Puraskar awardees in the field of innovation were Mohammad Suhail Chinya Salimpasha, Arunima Sen, Aswath Suryanarayanan Sen, Naisargik Lenka, A U and

In the field of social service, Aryamaan Lakhotia, Prathyaksha B R and were awarded.

In scholastics, Ayushman Tripathy, Megha Bose and Nishant Dhankhar bagged the award.

In art and culture, Raam M, Dev Dushyant Kumar Joshi, Vinayaka M, Aryaman Agarwal and Truptraj were awarded.

In sports, Shivangi Pathak, Esow, Priyam Tated, Anish and were given the award.

Kartik Kumar Goyal, and were given bravery awards.

As many as 616 schoolchildren also performed during the event in

Three schools were selected by the and the to perform at the function and children from also participated in the event.

celebrated the Republic Day with a grand display of its military might and rich cultural diversity as the ceremonial parade rolled down the majestic here in presence of South African President as the chief guest.

The theme of this year's celebrations was principles of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)