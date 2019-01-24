President Kovind to address nation on Republic Day eve

will address the nation on Friday on the eve of the 70th

The address will be broadcast from 7pm on the entire national network of All Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, the said.

This will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, it said in a statement.

The AIR will broadcast regional language versions 9.30pm onwards on its respective regional networks, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)