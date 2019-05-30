China accuses US of 'naked economic terrorism'

accused the of "naked economic terrorism" on Thursday as ramps up the in their trade war.

The world's top two economies are at loggerheads as trade talks have apparently stalled, with hiking tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this month and blacklisting

"We are against the trade war, but we are not afraid of it," said at a press briefing to preview Xi Jinping's trip to next week.

"This premeditated instigation of a trade conflict is naked economic terrorism, economic chauvinism, and economic bullying," Zhang said.

"There is no winner in a trade war," he warned.

has hit back with its own tariff increase while has suggested that could stop exports of rare earths to the United States, depriving of a key material to make

"This trade conflict will also have a serious negative impact on the development and revival of the global economy," Zhang said. and have broad consensus and common interests on the trade war issue, he said.

"China and will certainly strengthen economic and trade cooperation, including cooperation in various fields such as economic and trade investment," Zhang added.

"We will certainly respond to various external challenges, do what we have to do, develop our economies, and constantly improve the living standards of our two peoples.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)