China condemns terror attack in Kashmir, offers condolences to slain soldiers' families

Chinese State Councilor and has condemned the suicide attack in in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed, saying "resolutely opposes" all forms of terrorism and countries in the region should enhance cooperation and jointly address the threat of posed by it.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

In a condolence message to on Friday, Wang said he was "shocked to learn that a suicide attack was carried out in and heavy casualties were caused".

While extending condolences, he said "terrorism is the common enemy of mankind. The Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism".

Expressing sympathy to the families of the victims, he said "countries in the region should enhance cooperation, jointly address the threat of terrorism and maintain regional peace and security".

UN-proscribed Pakistan-based terror group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

has been demanding that the group's be designated as a global terrorist. If Azhar is listed as terrorist by the (UNSC), he would face a global and assets freeze.

Wang's message came on the same day expressed deep "shock" over the terror attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber but did not give an assurance to that it will back New Delhi's appeal to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

" has noted the reports of suicide terrorist attack. We are deeply shocked by this attack. We express deep condolences and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families," Shuang told reporters here when asked about the incident.

China, a veto-wielding member of the UNSC and a close ally of Pakistan, has consistently blocked moves first by and later by the US, the UK and to designate Azhar as a global terrorist.

India on Thursday slammed over the terror attack carried out by and asked the neighbouring country to stop supporting terrorists and dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

It also strongly reiterated its appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 of the UN Security Council, and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by

