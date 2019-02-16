JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi air quality deteriorates slightly, remains in the 'poor' category
Business Standard

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court denies bail to Christian Michel

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Michel Christian
File Photo: Agusta Westland scam accused middleman Christian Michel

A Delhi court Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Christian Michel, arrested in connection with an alleged scam in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Special judge Arvind Kumar rejected Michel's plea in the cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year.

On January 5, Michel was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in the CBI case related to the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements