AgustaWestland case: Delhi court denies bail to Christian Michel

A Delhi court Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Christian Michel, arrested in connection with an alleged scam in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal.

Special judge Arvind Kumar rejected Michel's plea in the cases filed by the and the

Michel, extradited from Dubai, was arrested by the (ED) on December 22 last year.

On January 5, Michel was sent to judicial custody in the case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in the case related to the scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the and the (CBI). The others are and