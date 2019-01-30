India, China discuss counter-terrorism efforts

-
India and China discussed regional and international counter-terrorism efforts during the eighth meeting of the India-China Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism in Beijing on January 29-30, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Both sides assessed and exchanged views on regional and international counter-terrorism situation, areas of mutual concerns, including cooperation at bilateral and multilateral level," it stated.
The meeting came even as China, a member of the 1267 UN committee, continues to block India's application to ban Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar.
