China's manufacturing activity rebounds in Nov as power shortages ease

-
ALSO READ
China's economy gets welcome boost from surprisingly strong Aug exports
China's high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance
Purchasing intention gets a boost as economy shows signs of recovery
Biz activity last week higher than pre-Covid level for first time: Report
China's economic growth likely to slow due to coronavirus, floods
-
China's manufacturing activity rebounded in November as orders improved and power shortages eased, a survey showed Tuesday.
An industry group and the national statistics agency said a monthly purchasing managers' index rose to 50.1 from October's 49.2 on a 100-point scale. The index spent the previous two months below 50, which shows activity decreasing.
A measure of production rose 3.6 points to 52, indicating activity was recovering from power rationing imposed in major manufacturing areas in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.
Industrial activity rebounded this month thanks to easing disruptions from power shortages, said Sheana Yue of Capital Economics in a report.
Yue noted the recovery faces uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus's omicron variant. She said manufacturers also face supply shortages but that was offset at least partly by falling prices for materials.
A measure of new export orders rose 1.9 points to 48.5 while new orders overall improved by 0.6 points to 49.4, according to the federation and the National Bureau of Statistics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU