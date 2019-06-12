Sudanese govt forces kill 11 in Darfur

At least 11 people were shot dead by government forces in the war-torn region of in western Sudan, a committee of doctors said on Tuesday.

quoted the as saying in a statement that 20 others suffered on Monday after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a faction of the army, opened fire on citizens in a village in central

"On Monday, a group of RSF opened fire on citizens in the Dilaige area of Central State, killing 11 people and injuring at least 20 people," the statement read.

No clear reason was given for the killings. However, several witnesses said that they were committed by the RSF soldiers, according to the statement.

In Sudan, protesters began a nationwide civil disobedience campaign on Sunday to mount pressure on the ruling (TMC) to hand over power to a civilian government.

Scores of people have been killed after a crackdown was launched on protesters in since June 3.

The TMC has promised to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice and release the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, has condemned the war crimes and other serious human rights violations in Darfur by forces, including the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias.

Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International's Secretary General, said, "The TMC of must immediately withdraw all members of the Rapid Support Forces from policing and anywhere in and especially in "

Naidoo said, "What we have witnessed in the past three days is horrific and barbaric. The senseless killing of protestors must be stopped immediately, and those responsible for the bloodbath, including at command level, must be held fully accountable for their dreadful actions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)