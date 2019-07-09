JUST IN
China urges US to 'immediately cancel' $2-billion arms sale to Taiwan

The sale of weapons by the United States to Taiwan seriously violates the one-China principle, says Beijing

AFP | PTI  |  Beijing 

US china trade war
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

China urged Washington Tuesday to "immediately cancel" the potential sale of USD 2.2 billion in weapons to Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles.

"The sale of weapons by the United States to Taiwan... seriously violates the one-China principle... grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.
