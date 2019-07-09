China urges US to 'immediately cancel' $2-billion arms sale to Taiwan

-
China urged Washington Tuesday to "immediately cancel" the potential sale of USD 2.2 billion in weapons to Taiwan, including battle tanks and anti-aircraft missiles.
"The sale of weapons by the United States to Taiwan... seriously violates the one-China principle... grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.
