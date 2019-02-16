Chinese Army proposes to conduct sports events in China to Indian counterpart

The has proposed to conduct sports events at designated camps inside their territory as part of efforts to develop greater understanding between commanders of the two armies, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt Gen M M Naravane said Saturday.

The proposal, which was conveyed recently, is under consideration, the Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, told newspersons at an Investiture Ceremony here.

"Overall, the trend of interaction between the Chinese and Indian armies along the borders has been as per established patterns," Lt Gen Naravane said.

The two countries were involved in a 73-day face-off at Doklam in the India-China- tri-junction border area in 2017.

The GOC-in-C said strategic consensus achieved between the leaders of both the countries has enabled effective management of the situation along the borders.

He said enhanced military-to- interaction at all levels has contributed towards operationalisation of strategic consensus between the ground troops and also greater understanding between the commanders at functional levels.

"An example of this is a proposal by the Chinese side for conduct of sporting events inside their territory at designated camps/bases, which shows the positive impact of various confidence-building measures," Lt Gen Naravane said.

Asserting that the is steadfast in its resolve to protect the territorial integrity of India, he said there has been a major push to improve infrastructure in border areas, like roads, bridges and habitat.

