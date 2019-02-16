Pulwama: Attack Pak even if LS poll gets delayed, says Guj

A minister Saturday said a retaliatory strike against for the Pulwama attack is a must even if it is at the cost of delaying the forthcoming polls.

Speaking at a public gathering in Surat, forest, tribal Ganpatsinh Vasava advocated a tit-for-tat response and said a "condolence meet" should also be arranged in before the polls.

In one of the deadliest terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a CRPF bus killing 40 jawans in Pulwama on Thursday.

Vasava, speaking in Gujarati, said, "Atyare chunav roki do, ane ne ne thoki do (put on hold the Lok Sabha polls and attack Pakistan)".

He said it was fine if the general polls are delayed by two months but Pakistan must be taught a lesson.

"All 125 crore Indians want our armed forces to do something like this (retaliatory hit on Pakistan). We will certainly take revenge for killing our soldiers. We have full faith in our jawans. And CRPF has said it will decide on place and time to take revenge," said Vasava.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)