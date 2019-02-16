Aijaz Khan's 'Hamid' delayed after Pulwama terror attack

The makers of "Hamid", a film about an eight-year-old Kashmiri boy's search for his missing father, have decided to postpone the release of the movie in the wake of terror attacks.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on Thursday, by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber in South Kashmir's district.

In a statement, said it has decided to postpone the release of "Hamid", which was set to hit the theatres on March 1.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Saregama India and at Yoodlee Film, said, "The attack to the CRPF jawans in the district can only be termed as heinous and dastardly act by those who have negated all sense of humanity within them.

He said the production house stands in solidarity with the families of the martyred soldiers.

"'Hamid' is cinema that unites. It carries a message of peace and hope in the most unlikely circumstances. We are under attack now and this is neither the time nor the right atmosphere for us to release our film or for people to absorb the narrative of the film. Hence we have decided to shift the date of release," he added.

Kumar said a new release date for the film will be announced soon.

The makers had planned a special screening of the film for CRPF soldiers in on Monday but it has also been cancelled now.

"The story of is of a relationship between a CRPF jawan and an 8-year-old Kashmiri boy by the name of 'Hamid'. The film was made with the attempt to bridge the gap of alienation because that is the very root cause of what is happening in the valley. At this time, we feel that the very attempt of peace and the work that our Jawans are doing is being undermined," said the film's

The character of the child protagonist in the film has been played by a young kashmiri boy, The film also stars talented performers like Rasika Duggal, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)