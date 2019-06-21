Chinese armymen,civilians do yoga with Indian defence

troops and civilians for the first time participated in a joint session with personnel along the Indo- border in the Eastern border on Friday.

Altogether 70 personnel and 30 civilians participated in the joint sessions at Nathu-La in and at Bumla and Wacha-Damai in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said.

Participation of personnel in such an event during border personnel meetings will go a long way in promoting peace and tranquility along the borders, he said.

The event was oragnised as a part of India's fifth International Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, with an aim to promote better mental and physical health of people on the theme 'Yoga for Heart' organised various events where a large number of troops, their families and local citizens participated in far flung areas of the East and North Eastern region.

Various workshops were organised by the units of the at Kolkata, Dimapur, Shillong, Tezpur, Tenga, Missamari, Tawang, Sukna, Panagarh and all other military stations involving the local population to create awareness about Yoga and encourage people to incorporate this form of exercise as a means to achieve a healthy life, Pande added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)