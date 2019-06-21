Defence bodies celebrate Yoga Day in Eastern, NE states

Defence bodies in the East and North-East celebrated the 5th International Day of at their establishments on Friday, with their personnel participating in workshops on

The Army's Eastern Command, with an aim to promote better mental and physical health of people through yoga, celebrated the day on the theme ' for Heart' all over the Command theatre, a said.

A large number of troops, their families and local people in far-flung areas of the East and North-eastern region participated in yoga exercises to spread awareness and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Workshops were organised by the units of Eastern Command at Kolkata, Dimapur, Shillong, Tezpur, Sukna, Panagarh and all other military stations involving the local people, he said.

At INS Netaji Subhas, the naval headquarter in Bengal area, Navy officers and personnel took part in yoga exercises on the lush green banks of the river Hooghly, an said.

The workshop at INS Netaji Subhas started with the opening prayer and was followed by performing of different yoga postures like pranayam, breathing techniques and were followed by

Tulsi and aloe vera plants were also distributed to all the participants as these have numerous benefits, he said.

The (OFB) also held yoga workshop at its headquarter here.

Yoga sessions were held at Air Force Station, Kalaikunda, too.

