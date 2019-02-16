JUST IN
Chinese business delegation visits Sri City

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

: A 20-member business delegation representing the electronics manufacturing industries from China visited the Sri City special economic zone, Saturday.

The companies represented by the employees supply electronic components to mobile brands manufactured in India.

The intent of the visit was to witness and gain first- hand knowledge about Sri City, assess its business potential and explore the possibility of setting up their facilities, a press release said.

Commenting on the visit taken by the delegation, Sri City, founder-managing director, Ravindra Sannareddy said, "their visit is very important for us as the delegation is drawn from prominent Chinese electronic companies."

"We are sure, their visit to Sri City will facilitate business investments from Chinese electronic sector", he said.

