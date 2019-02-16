Chinese business delegation visits Sri City

-
ALSO READ
Comm Min panel on SEZs proposes continuation of incentives
Govt allows export of bio-fuels from special economic zones, EoUs
IT searches on retail outlets, real estate players
Commerce Min seeks stakeholders' views on report to revive SEZs
SEZs generates exports of Rs 3.33 lakh crore and employment of 19.96 lakh persons
-
: A 20-member business delegation representing the electronics manufacturing industries from China visited the Sri City special economic zone, Saturday.
The companies represented by the employees supply electronic components to mobile brands manufactured in India.
The intent of the visit was to witness and gain first- hand knowledge about Sri City, assess its business potential and explore the possibility of setting up their facilities, a press release said.
Commenting on the visit taken by the delegation, Sri City, founder-managing director, Ravindra Sannareddy said, "their visit is very important for us as the delegation is drawn from prominent Chinese electronic companies."
"We are sure, their visit to Sri City will facilitate business investments from Chinese electronic sector", he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU