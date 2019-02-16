Prohibitory orders in Ayodhya in view of proposed march by Swaroopanand Saraswati

The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in in view of a proposed march by Shankaracharya Swami to the city for laying the foundation stone of a Ram temple.

(law and order) P D Gupta said that taking cognisance of the announcement made by some organisations to lay the foundation stone of a Ram temple in the disputed area acquired near the site, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been issued in

Entry of people to the makeshift Temple will be allowed though only one road and all other thoroughfares leading to the site will be closed, according to officials.

Any group of more than 15 people will not be allowed to enter the site, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)