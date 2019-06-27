JUST IN
Business Standard

Chinese delegations calls on Jharkhand Chief Secretary

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

The Consul General of China in Kolkata, Leu Thursday said his country can help Jharkhand in the fields of urban development, food processing, skill development, organic farming and solar energy.

A Chinese delegation led by Leu called on Jharkhand Chief Secretary D K Tiwari and expressed willingness to cooperate in Jharkhand's development, an official release said here.

Tiwari said that in the field of organic farming "we can mark the common areas for cooperation".

The Chinese delegation said Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Tiwari had seen urban development in China during their visit to China, "so scope of cooperation is expected in this area".

They also expressed willingness to work in the field of skill development in Jharkhand.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 22:35 IST

