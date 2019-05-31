Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi congratulates Jaishankar

Chinese Foreign and State Councillor on Friday congratulated S on his appointment as India's External Affairs and praised his positive contributions to the development of bilateral ties.

"We congratulate Mr on his appointment as foreign of India," a late-night press release from the said.

It said Wang has sent a congratulatory message to him.

As of and to China, he has made positive contributions to the development of China- relations, it said.

" is ready to work with to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote new progress in China-India relations and pragmatic cooperation in various fields to bring more benefits to the people of both countries," the press release said.

was India's in from 2009-13. He was India's from 2015-2018.

A 1977-batch IFS officer, Jaishankar played a key role in resolving the crisis following the incursion in Ladakh's Depsang and the Doklam stand-off, handling the tough negotiations with

