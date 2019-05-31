SP leader shot dead in Jaunpur

A local was shot dead by six masked men in Uttar Pradesh's district on Friday, police said.

Lalji Yadav, 51, was travelling on his SUV when the motorcycle-borne men came from behind and opened fire. The incident happened on the Shahganj- road near Khanpur, an said.

According to eyewitnesses, the shooters fled the scene after making sure that Yadav had died, of Police (ASP) said.

The said Yadav, who was also a contractor, had murder and other criminal cases against him.

The project Yadav was building had recently complained of receiving threats. A team has been constituted to nab the accused, the ASP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)