Shots fired at mosque in Spain's Ceuta

-
ALSO READ
Over 50 migrants force entry into Spain's Melilla enclave
Reported mass migrant drowning off Libya shocks UN agency
2 bodies retrieved from boat off Libya's coast; 73 migrants rescued
Libya confirms it rescued 290 migrants in Mediterranean
'World's deadliest sea crossing' claimed six lives a day in 2018: UN refugee agency
-
Two masked gunmen on a motorbike fired shots on Monday at a mosque in the Spanish territory of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa, local officials said.
No one was injured in the attack which happened in the early hours of Monday, a spokesman for the Spanish central government's representative in Ceuta said.
"Three bullets struck a mosque early this morning," he told AFP, adding police were looking for two masked gunmen on a motorcycle.
A handful of worshippers were inside the Muley el Mehdi mosque, one of the most important in the tiny territory, at the time of the shooting, according to local media.
Ceuta and another Spanish enclave, Melilla, sit on Morocco's Mediterranean coast, and are each surrounded on three sides by Morocco.
They both have a significant Muslim population. Around 37,000 of Ceuta's 85,000 residents are Muslim, according to the Union of Islamic communities of Spain.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU