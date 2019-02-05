Chris Evans, Brie Larson and 11 others to present awards at Oscar 2019

Daniel Craig, and are among the Hollywood A-listers who will be presenting awards at the 2019.

The (AMPAS) announced the first list of stars which also includes Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and

producers and said in a statement that more names will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

"The nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances," Gigliotti and Weiss said.

"We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies," they added.

also announced that Venezuelan and the LA Philharmonic will perform during the "In Memoriam" segment of the award ceremony.

Earlier, the Academy had said that the ceremony will feature musical performances of the five original song nominees.

and will be performing the song, "Shallow", from their film "A Star Is Born", while "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" will be performed by and

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed by a "surprise special guest" during the telecast, while will take the stage for the Diane Warren-penned "I'll Fight" from documentary "RBG".

and SZA will perform "All the Stars" from "Black Panther".

will be held on February 24. A replacement of as host is yet to be announced by the AMPAS.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)