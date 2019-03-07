CISF head constable kills self with service rifle

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at the airport here allegedly committed suicide by firing himself from his service rifle.

Surender Singh was deployed at Watch Tower No. 2 of the

Singh allegedly fired a bullet into his chest from an INSAS rifle around half an hour after his duty was over at 1 pm, a CISF statement said here.

He was found inside the room near Cargo/Vehicle Gate where the personnel on watch tower duty assemble to board the shift bus for deposit of weapons and debriefing at a CISF unit around 2 kms away.

Singh was taken to the Composite Hospital, BSF, where he was declared brought dead, the statement said adding that prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)