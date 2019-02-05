Citizenship bill will finish identity & culture of indigenous

The North East Indigenous Peoples Forum (NEIPF) Tuesday accused the BJP-led NDA government of trying to "finish" the identity and culture of the indigenous people of the North East region by implementing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The forum led by of ULFAs pro-talk faction, Anup Chetia, met Conrad K Sangma and hailed his stand against the bill.

"We appreciate the CM for his bold stand against the CAB although his party is a partner of the BJP. We need leaders like Conrad Sangma not only in but in the whole of NE region," Chetia told mediapersons after the meeting.

He said the forum along with the people of and the North East region will stand against the citizenship bill.

He claimed that the CAB will affect states like Assam, Meghalaya, and in particular.

Chetia claimed that indigenous people in have lost their identity, culture, political and constitutional rights.

"Same situation is going to arise in Assam, and all over North East because the indigenous people are going to be minority. Therefore we are united to protect our identity and culture", he said.

Chetia denied that the forum is politically motivated and said, "We are thinking for the people of the North East region. We are with the people."



On its stand with regards to the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), Chetia said though "we are in favour of ILP but we are yet to discuss on the matter."



He said "there is some problem in and implementation of ILP is a big problem, but I think in Meghalaya it can be implemented. There is good opportunity and yes in Meghalaya and even in Assam, ILP should be implemented."Earlier in the day, the Meghalaya chapter of the North East Indigenous Peoples Forum was also formed. Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) Wellbirth Rani was elected as the of the Forums Meghalaya chapter.

