CJI under RTI Act: SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a plea challenging the Delhi High Court decision bringing the office of the chief justice of India under the Right to Information Act.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the judgement at 2 pm.

Other members of the bench are Justices N V Ramana, D Y Chandrachud, Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

The notice regarding the pronouncement of judgement was made public on the official website of the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.

First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 15:50 IST

