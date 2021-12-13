Clarify stand on cryptocurrency, PM's Twitter hack: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

leader on Monday demanded that the government clarify its stand on and said the hacking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handle in connection with the issue raised serious security concerns.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said if the prime minister's handle was not safe, how can the accounts of a common person be secure.

At a time when the government is considering a ban on cryptocurrency, the prime minister's Twitter handle is compromised and tweets are posted about government accepting as legal tender and had purchased 500 Bitcoins for distribution among citizens. This is the biggest security issue before the nation, the leader said.

He demanded that the government clarify in Parliament whether it is planning to recognise

Chowdhury also said that the government should make a statement in Parliament to explain how the prime minister's Twitter handle got compromised twice in the last two years.

If the prime minister's Twitter handle is compromised twice in two years, how can we be assured of the security of the nation? India's security is under threat. Government should make a statement in the House, he said.

Chowdhury's remarks came a day after the prime minister's Twitter handle was briefly compromised but restored quickly.

